SH5 blocked after strong winds tip truck carrying water tanks

The trailer of a truck carrying large green water tanks has flipped in high winds on State Highway 5. Photo / Toby Jowsey

Motorists have been told to expect delays along State Highway 5 after high winds caused a truck trailer carrying water tanks to roll, blocking the road.

Police were initially called to reports of a water tanker rolling along the Napier-Taupō Rd, near "windy gap", about 11am, a spokesperson confirmed.

There were no injuries reported, she said.

"The truck is upright but the whole road is blocked."

Traffic management has been requested and is directing drivers at the site, she said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

There is no current wind watch or warning in place for Hawke's Bay but northwesterlies are expected to rise to gales in exposed places this morning, easing this evening.

