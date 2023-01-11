SH2 closure update: Many Hawke’s Bay roads remain shut

Cyclone Hale brought large downpours and high winds to the region. Video / Warren Buckland

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it will review the State Highway 2 closure between Wairoa and Whirinaki - north of Napier - about noon on Thursday.

That section of SH2 has been closed since Wednesday morning due to slips and the impact of ex-tropical cyclone Hale.

It comes as plenty of other roads - mainly rural - also remained closed across Hawke’s Bay as at Thursday morning.

The cyclone brought torrential rain and caused plenty of slips, trees down and flooding across the Bay during Wednesday morning. Councils have been working hard to clear roads.

The closure of SH2 has caused some headaches for motorists and trucks. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nine roads across the Hastings district remained closed on Thursday morning, mainly due to slips, according to Hastings District Council.

That includes Taihape Rd which is closed near the Kuripapango campsite due to a large slip.

To view the entire list of closed roads in that district click here.

In Central Hawke’s Bay, sections of Cooks Tooth Rd and Mangaorapa Rd both remained closed as at Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Gisborne was much harder hit than Hawke’s Bay by the cyclone, and that neighbouring region is still coming to terms with severe storm damage.