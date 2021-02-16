SH 5 closed, SH2 in Twyford, Hastings, down to one lane

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo was closed from 5pm Tuesday. Photo / File

A_2601122019HBTroad.JPG

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo was closed from 5pm Tuesday. Photo / File

Wild weather across the country has also caused havoc along the roads, with State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo and part of State Highway 2, near Twyford, closed from 5pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed at 5.15pm due to multiple fallen trees, mostly near the Taupo side.

No detour is available.

Part of SH2, Twyford, was also closed from about 5.30pm on Tuesday following a car crash at the roundabout with Evenden road.

Traffic was down to one lane with traffic management in place, a police spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for St John's Ambulance confirmed they were attending a crash, though the one patient was being treated on site.

A heavy rain warning remained in place for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne until 11pm on Tuesday, with motorists warned to be mindful of hazardous driving conditions such as surface flooding and slips.