Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Hawke's Bay

A severe thunderstorm watch has been placed across much of the central and eastern parts of the North Island from 1pm until 10pm on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Drivers are urged to take extra car on Hawke's Bay roads, as the region braces for severe thunderstorms.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been placed across much of the central and eastern parts of the North Island from 1pm until 10pm today.

According to MetService, storms may be severe in the south of Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and the far east of Taihape, Taupo and the Bay of Plenty.

The expected storms could be accompanied by downpours of 25mm to 40mm per hour and large hail between 10mm and 20mm.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," a MetService spokeswoman said.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

The spokeswoman said large hail can also cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as making driving conditions hazardous.