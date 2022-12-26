Several people injured following Christmas weekend crashes

A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

Several people were hurt and at least one seriously injured person was taken to hospital following crashes in Hastings and on State Highway 2 over the Christmas weekend.

Two people were seriously injured in an incident at Waimarama on Boxing Day Monday.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident on Waitangi Rd at 11.20am and transported two people to Hawke’s Bay hospital in a serious condition.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said the two people were still being assessed as of 3pm Monday.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash near the York Street and Greys Road intersection, Hastings at 3.40pm on Sunday.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was transported to Hawkes’ Bay hospital in a serious condition.

The Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a 17-year-old male had been discharged from Hawke’s Bay Hospital as of midday Monday.

A police spokesperson said the road was blocked while the scene was cleared.

Emergency services attended a crash on State Highway 2, near Kotemaori in the Wairoa district, about 4.50am on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said two cars were involved and there were no injuries.

“There was some blockage on the Kotemaori bound lane but it was cleared shortly after,” the spokesperson said.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash at the Riverslea Rd North and St Aubyn St intersection, Hastings about 9.50am on Saturday.

The St John spokeswoman said they were not required.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash near the Te Aute Road and St Georges Road intersection, Hastings about 12.50pm on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said one person received minor injuries and there were no reports of road blockages.

Emergency services attended a report of a single-vehicle crash on Flaxmere Avenue, Hastings about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The St John spokeswoman said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit but were stood down before they arrived.

Murray Dunbar, Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager, said a private vehicle had picked up any occupants and taken them to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by the time fire services arrived.