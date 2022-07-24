Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Several injured on Sunday night following serious Hastings crash

Quick Read
One person was left in a serious condition and several others were injured following a two-car crash in Hastings on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

One person was left in a serious condition and several others were injured following a two-car crash in Hastings on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

One person was left in a serious condition and several others were injured following a crash in Hastings on Sunday night.

A St John spokesperson said St John was called at 6.08pm to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Maraekakaho Rd and Orchard Rd in Camberley, Hastings.

They transported one person in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Read More

They also treated three patients in a minor condition on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the incident involved two cars.

The police spokeswoman said the road had been cleared by about 7pm.

MORE TO COME