Several fire crews battle suspicious Moteo house fire

Fire fighter crews from Hastings, Napier and Taradale were called to extinguish a well-involved house fire in Puketapu on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire fighter crews from Hastings, Napier and Taradale took about an hour to extinguish a well-involved house fire in a rural area west of Napier on Wednesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire fighters were called about 10.10am to the fire at a property in Moteo Pa Rd, about 10minutes from Taradale.

The spokesperson said there were three crews from Hastings, two crews from Napier and one crew from Taradale that attended.

Fire fighters were still working to fully extinguish the fire as of 10.55am. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said there were no injuries.

The spokesperson said the fire is being treated as supicious and a specialist fire investigator has been called to the scene

It was the fourth of five calls answered by firefighters in the Napier-Hastings in less than 90 minutes.

The first was at 9.12am to a car fire in Wakefield St in Napier's Onekawa Industrial District, but the fire was extinguished by the time a crew arrived.

Two calls were to single-vehicle motor vehicle crashes in Hastings vehicle crashes in Hastings, the first at 9.30am after a vehicle overturned in Richmond Rd and the second reported a 10.12am in Heretaunga St West, and the last of the calls was at 10.30am to Cortes Cres, Flaxmere, where a FENZ spokesman said a street electricity "box" had ignited, also setting fire to a fence.