Seven people apprehended amid stolen vehicle spree in Hawke’s Bay

Cash and other burgled items were recovered and returned to their owners by police. Photo / RNZ

Hawke’s Bay Police have taken seven people into custody amid a stolen vehicle spree in the region.

A police spokesperson said they stopped a stolen vehicle apprehended five youths about 3pm on Tuesday. All had now been referred to Youth Aid and the police wanted to thank the public for their help in recovering the vehicle.

Police then spotted a vehicle of interest in Bay View on Tuesday night.

“The officers spoke to the two occupants, and subsequently arrested them both for a burglary in Puketitiri which took place only hours earlier,” the spokesperson said.

“Cash and other items were recovered and returned to the rightful owners.”

A 29-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were set to appear in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday on a number of charges relating to the burglary.

The spokesperson said the past couple of days had seen a number of cars stolen in Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North. These are all being investigated, including whether the thefts are linked.