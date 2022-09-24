Seven crashes on Hawke's Bay roads keep weekend emergency staff busy

The crash in Flaxmere on Friday night. One person suffered serious injuries. Photo / Grant Seton

The crash in Flaxmere on Friday night. One person suffered serious injuries. Photo / Grant Seton

Emergency services have been kept busy following a series of serious crashes on Hawke's Bay roads over the weekend.

There were seven crashes which required assistance from emergency services between Friday night and Sunday morning in the region, which included a car rolling on Napier-Taupō Rd (SH5) at Glengarry.

That crash happened about 7.30pm on Friday but paramedics were not required at the scene, with no injuries reported.

About 15 minutes later a motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash on the corner of Caroline Rd and Alexander Cr.

St John paramedics then took one person in a serious condition to hospital following a separate crash later the same night on Flaxmere Ave in Flaxmere about 10.40pm.

Emergency services have been kept busy in the region. Photo / NZME

Police transported another patient to hospital with minor injuries.

Just a couple of hours later, about 12.45am on Saturday, a ute crashed into a stream along Pakowhai Rd in Tomoana, Hastings.

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Police and fire services also attended a two-vehicle crash on Thackeray St in Napier South about 7.45am on Saturday.

A car then left the road and crashed along State Highway 2 in Wairoa shortly after noon on Saturday. Fortunately, no-one was injured in that crash.

Firefighters were on the scene of another crash on Woburn Rd in the rural area of Hatuma in Central Hawke's Bay during the early hours of Sunday, around 3am.

When they arrived a vehicle thought to be involved had left the scene and firefighters washed up the road to clear it of debris.

Police are also looking into a suspicious car fire after firefighters put out a blaze along Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu, near Napier, about 9.40pm on Friday. The car was "well alight" when fire services arrived.