Service medals presented to Dannevirke and area police

Brad Hall with Cliff Brown.

Local police staff received service medals at an awards presentation last month.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser and Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Cliff Brown presented the awards in Dannevirke.

Dannevirke Prevention Sergeant Gary McKernon, who received his 14 year medal, served 11 years in the police in the UK.

Dannevirke Rural Senior Constable Hamish Adie was awarded his 21 year clasp.

As did Norsewood sole charge Senior Constable Brett Wakelin.

Dannevirke Front Line support officer Sharon Fell (not pictured) was awarded her 35 year badge

Pahiatua Sergeant Brad Hall was also at the presentation and received his 21 year clasp.