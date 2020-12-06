Seriously injured person airlifted to Gisborne Hospital after car rolls in Mahia

One person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries were airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in Mahia on Sunday evening. Photo / File

One person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in Mahia on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash on Nuhaka Opoutama Rd, Mahia, about 5.42pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a car had rolled.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a one person with serious injuries and one person with minor injuries were transported by helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters provided first aid and scene safety.

Two fire trucks, one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a helicopter attended the scene.

Firefighters were on scene for one hour and 20 minutes.