Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Seriously injured person airlifted to Gisborne Hospital after car rolls in Mahia

Quick Read

One person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries were airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in Mahia on Sunday evening. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

One person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in Mahia on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash on Nuhaka Opoutama Rd, Mahia, about 5.42pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a car had rolled.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a one person with serious injuries and one person with minor injuries were transported by helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters provided first aid and scene safety.

Two fire trucks, one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and a helicopter attended the scene.

Firefighters were on scene for one hour and 20 minutes.