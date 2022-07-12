Serious two-car crash near Hastings

A two-car crash happened at 6.10pm just south of Brookfields Road in Pakowhai. Photo NZME

Emergency services are at a serious crash near Hastings which is expected to close the road for some time.

The two-car crash happened at 6.10pm just south of Brookfields Road on Pakowhai Rd.

Police said that more than one person is seriously injured and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place off Pakowhai Road at Brookfields Road and Farndon Road, and are likely to remain in place for several hours.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible.