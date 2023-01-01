The crash on Saturday evening at a Cornwall Rd intersection in Hastings.

The crash on Saturday evening at a Cornwall Rd intersection in Hastings.

One person is recovering in hospital following a crash in Hastings on New Year’s Eve that caused a power outage to about 400 properties.

A vehicle hit a power pole about 6.30pm on Saturday at a Cornwall Rd intersection in the suburb of Mahora.

Firefighters helped free a man in his 30s who was trapped in the vehicle.

He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition, and was in a stable condition on Sunday morning, a Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said.

Power was cut to about 400 properties following the crash, including in the suburbs of Mahora and Mayfair, Unison reported.

Electricity was fully restored by 9.30pm.

In an earlier crash, about 1.45am the same day, one person was taken to hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree on Ormond Rd in Twyford, Hastings.

In another incident, a cow was hit and killed by a car along Korokipo Rd in Fernhill, on the outskirts of Hastings, about 1am on New Year’s Day.

One person involved in the crash was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.