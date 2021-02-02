Serious Napier assault: Woman charged after Pirimai incident

A woman, 48, has been charged after another woman was found critically injured after an assault in Napier on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman has been arrested and charged after another woman was found critically injured after an assault in Napier on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am.

Police said a 48-year-old woman has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On Monday, police said officers were investigating an assault at the address after a person in a critical condition was located.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the person with critical injuries was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman remains in a critical condition.

The arrested woman was due to appear in court today.

A scene examination has been completed, according to police, and they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this stage.

Police added that the incident is not gang-related.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.