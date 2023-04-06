Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Two injured in serious crash in Flaxmere

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash on Flaxmere Ave about 12.30pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded, treating and transporting two patients in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

More to come

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today