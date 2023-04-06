Two injured in serious crash in Flaxmere

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash on Flaxmere Ave about 12.30pm.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded, treating and transporting two patients in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.
The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
More to come