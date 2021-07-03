Semi-finalists decided in HB Premier rugby

Adam Akuhata scores Lindisfarne College's second try in a Central North Island schools competition match against St Peter's of Hamilton in Hastings. The visiting team won 22-12. Photo / Paul Taylor

Adam Akuhata scores Lindisfarne College's second try in a Central North Island schools competition match against St Peter's of Hamilton in Hastings. The visiting team won 22-12. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Old Boys Marist solved the only mystery about the make-up of next weekend's Maddison Trophy Hawke's Bay club rugby semi-finals when it scored 7 tries to beat Clive 41-24 at Clive home-ground Farndon Park.

With the top-four confirmed a week earlier, the last of the 7 preliminary rounds stood only to sort-out who would play who for places in the final at the end of a five-match big weekend of club rugby at McLean Park, Napier, on July 16-17.

In one semi-final Old Boys Marist have an all-Napier match against first-round Nash Cup final winner Taradale, which went without a run for a second week in a row after Hastings side Tamatea defaulted the clubs' match which was to have been played at Teresa Reserve.

In the other one semi-final the 4th-placed Clive will play defending champion Hastings Rugby and Sport, which secured the No 1 seeding and completed its qualifying campaign unbeaten with a 31-14 win over MAC on home-ground Elwood Park, Hastings.

Waipukurau side Central's run of comebacks from well behind finally produced the winning goods with a 31-29 away win over Napier Tech Old Boys at Whitmore Park, Napier, enabling Central to climb-over MAC and Napier to claim 6th place in the 8-team competition.

Havelock North and Napier Pirate, the two teams relegated in a competition reformatting after each failing to win a match in the Nash Cup round, kept their hopes of an early return to the top grade going by making the Senior Division 1 semi-finals.

But they will be playing against each other. Havelock North, already the top qualifier, completed an unbeaten run of big scores in the lower grade with a 67-17 win in Napier over Tech OB Reserves, which had started with a hope of snatching a playoff position, and Pirate secured the 4th qualifying berth with a 21-19 win over Tara dale Reserves.

Division 1 first round Country winner Aotea, the only other qualifier eligible for promotion, beat Otane 48-13, to secure a home semi-final against Napier OBM Reserve, which beat Division 1 first-round town champion Maraenui 55-7.

HBRU club rugby manager Sean Davies confirmed that any club that reaches the Division 1 final and does not otherwise have a Premier side will be promoted, and if 2 of the 3 lose their semi-finals the second promotion right will go to the winner of the earlier round-robin match between the 2 sides.

The match at Clive, in which OBM led 19-14 at halftime, had an underlying sense of cricket about it, respective first five-eighths Bain Champion (OBM) and Tianua Poto (Clive) starting the race to 100 for the season, with 94 and 93pts respectively.

Poto won the race moments after play resumed following halftime with a penalty, the 3rd success in a 4-from-4 record for the day, and Champion, who missed the chance with a conversion astray late in the 1st half, brought up his century almost immediately, adding the 2 points to a try scored by midfield back Paul Bickle.

Meanwhile Hastings Boys High School beat Rotorua BHS 24-17 in a crucial Super 8 match in Hastings, and competition defending champion Hamilton BHS beat Napier BHS 32-7 in Napier.

In the Central North Island Schools competition both Hawke's Bay sides also had home matches in Hastings, with St John's College beating New Plymouth school Francis Douglas Memorial College 25-15, and Lindisfarne College being beaten 22-12 by St Peter's College, of Hamilton.