Sella does it again in Masters Competition

Sela Byrne wearing her sponsor's Activate uniform, sports her NZ Masters Gold Medal and certificate in Power Lifting won in the weekend at Whanganui.

Sela Byrne wearing her sponsor's Activate uniform, sports her NZ Masters Gold Medal and certificate in Power Lifting won in the weekend at Whanganui.

Sela Byrne of Dannevirke is one tough and very fit lady, capable of competing with and beating the best in her 50-60 age grouping in all of New Zealand.

She has done this in individual sports – bodybuilding and powerlifting and in team sports volleyball and netball.

At the NZ Masters Games in Whanganui last weekend Sela was power lifting her way to a gold medal in her Level 2 50-60year age group.

But back in June last year it was gold in body building, winning The Classic Women Counties Manukau Regional Body Building Supreme Champion Plaque.

Sela in her competition at Whanganui.

For close to a decade Sela has been juggling these four sports but the solo ones in particular, winning her age groups regionally and nationally.

Four years ago, however, at the Masters in Dunedin, she hurt herself powerlifting and it took a year to heal.

In the meantime she resumed bodybuilding, gaining success at Counties Manukau, and then gingerly began powerlifting, lining up the March 2022 Dunedin NZ Masters.

She was frustrated when Covid caused its cancellation.

So in August, she began to train seriously again in power lifting, working out at her gym Activate in Dannevirke and going to Platform in Palmerston North for specialist techniques.

She was very nervous about competing again but as soon as she entered the CrossFit gym venue in Whanganui she felt like she had never been away.

Competing in the three disciplines squat, bench, and deadlift, she set and passed her three targets giving her a clear win over her five other opponents. She says she was not concerned about safety as all the equipment and staff keep her safe from accidents.

Now Sela is considering another body-building competition in Christchurch in May. Asked if the two disciplines clash, she said that powerlifting requires her to put on weight while bodybuilding needs weight to be lost.

She said it requires a strict diet to achieve either and that means strong discipline. It is made easier because her children have grown up and left home so there is only herself and her husband to consider.



