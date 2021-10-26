Selfish act of Tararua huia theft crossed the line

The mate to the huia that was taken from the Dannevirke Gallery of History last year. Photo / NZME

The man who stole the huia from the Dannevirke Gallery of History crossed the line, says local kaumatua Manahi Paewai.

He said the man who committed the theft to pay off a drug debt did it for very selfish reasons.

The theft was in July last year and the museum is pleading for the bird's safe return, even suggesting it could be left on the doorstep, no questions asked.

The male and female huia were preserved and given to the Dannevirke Gallery of History in 1990 by the descendents of the original owner, Caroline.

They were actually given in 1892 to Caroline by her father as a wedding present.

Huia birds had some sort of mystery or mystique to them.

The area where it would spend its winters was a 70 mile bush area that has been mostly torn down.

"What bush did remain, wasn't sufficient," Paewai said.

The last possible sighting of the birds were probably in the 1940s, he said.

Huia had a high status in the Maori world.

Local iwi used to hunt the birds for food and their tail feathers were often used as adornments by those high up in the hierarchy, but once guns were brought into the country, the hunting became less about necessity and more about trophies.

Paewai said the theft was disrespectful.

"The ancestors that we had high regards for, we remember them in art forms and carvings. This was the real thing."

Many of those who have been upset by the theft believe the thief, and whoever now has the bird, will feel the hand of karma.

Paewai said this was known in the Maori world as the unseen hand.

"Certain actions are going to attract a response from that unseen hand."

He had a warning for those responsible for the theft and subsequent disappearance of the bird.

"Beware of the unseen hand. You might be spared, but those that follow you might not be so lucky."