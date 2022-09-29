Charlotte Heald is passionate about empowering women. Photo / Supplied

For many women, spending time on themselves can be low on their list of priorities.

It's one of those things holistic health coach Charlotte Heald has heard many times and was what prompted her to start up a women's circle in the Tararua district.

"For the last few years I've been hearing the same stories from women really feeling disconnected, lacking those quality deeper connections and the deeper level of conversation."

She said the idea came from her own passion for connecting with and bringing women together.

The concept dated back thousands of years where women in early caveman times were pictured sitting together in circles.

Heald said the whole concept of women's circles was that women were "medicine for women".

"They support and empower each other to grow stronger together. It's a pretty cool concept."

The Self Care Women's Circle would be a monthly event and any woman was welcome to book a spot until places were filled.

"If they want to come back again, they can," Heald said.

"It's a face to face meeting of women, creating a nice, warm and nurturing, empowering space."

She said it was an opportunity for women to step away from day to day life and "step into themselves, essentially".

The sessions were about self reflecting, guided around journal prompts as well as a monthly self care related theme or topic.

Heald said it was not about women coming together to solve everyone's problems, but providing a safe space for them to self reflect.

"Often when women have that safe space to speak, and to speak their truth, they can actually solve a lot of their own challenges just by hearing themselves speak."

That also meant the women could learn from each other as well.

"When women stop and share like that it helps others in the room to know 'I'm not the only one who feels that way'. It really brings women together and helps them to not feel so alone."

Contact Charlotte by email charlotte@charlotteheald.com or see her Instagram page Charlotte.Heald.