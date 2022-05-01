The approximate area where the accident occurred on Weber Road. Photo / Leanne Warr

A fatal accident involving a cyclist on Weber Road in Dannevirke is the second fatality on the road in five weeks.

Emergency services were called to the Weber Road scene at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed there had been a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the cyclist died at the scene.

The road was closed between Cowper and Mangahei roads for at least two hours so that the Serious Crash Unit could carry out an investigation of the scene.

Mayor Tracey Collis said her heart went out to those involved in the crash and especially the family of the cyclist.

She said such incidents were tough on everyone, especially emergency service workers who had to attend.

"It's always incredibly devastating when anyone in our community doesn't come home."

The latest accident was the second of two fatalities which occurred on Weber Road in the last five weeks.

Robbie Holm was killed on March 29.

Police have not released any further details of the March crash, other than to say the Serious Crash Unit is still to determine the cause.

However, Collis said while the Serious Crash Unit had not released findings on that crash, each occurred under very different circumstances.

She said rural roads did tend to be narrower.

The accident was also a timely reminder to drivers to watch their speeds and to drive to the conditions, as with winter coming there was more likelihood of frosts, causing ice on the road.

It was also getting darker earlier, which reduced visibility.

Mitchell Taite, of the local cycling club, said he had heard of the incident but didn't know the circumstances surrounding it.

He said it was sad to hear what had happened.

"It's not something we'd like to happen. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the cyclist's family."

Many members of the cycling club did frequently use Weber Road as the hilly terrain provided good training.

Taite said it was not a stretch of road that was considered unsafe by the cycling club.

He said safety was always at the forefront of their minds.

"We're conscious that we do share the road with other vehicles."

With four people killed in a single crash in the Bay of Plenty also yesterday , the provisional national toll for the year according to Ministry of Transport on-line statistics was 133, the highest since the 137 January 1-May 1 total in 2019. There were 96 in the same period of 2020 and 106 in that time last year.

Since January 1, 2018, there have been eight fatalities in the Tararua district, more than any other Hawke's Bay district in the January 1-May 1 periods.