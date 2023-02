A waterfall at Tangoio, where a woman was reported to have fallen on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police and a search and rescue team are responding to reports of a woman falling from a lookout at Tangoio Falls in Hawke’s Bay.

Authorities were alerted about 3pm on Monday.

The situation is ongoing, a police spokesman said.

The falls are a highlight of a well-known walking track just north of Napier and are a popular swimming spot in summer.

