Hawkes Bay Today

Scoring runs by the bucketload: Batters giving Hawke’s Bay cricket selectors a headache

Hamish Bidwell
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Thomas Zohrab is making runs for fun for Central Hawke's Bay, and took five wickets as well. Photo / Supplied

We’re only three weeks into the club cricket season, but already attention is starting to turn towards the Hawke’s Bay men’s representative programme.

Principally, who might miss out on selection, given the raft of batters scoring runs by the bucketload.

Hawke’s Bay won’t be short of batting talent when it

