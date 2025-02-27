Mason Baker dressed as Evel Knievel at the 2022 Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge.
In 2022, Mason Baker rode a 50cc scooter from Napier to Wellington with mates as part of the Jolly Good Chaps 50cc Scooter Challenge.
This weekend, Baker’s friends Wade Coville-Smith and Tony Sherriff repeat the journey to honour Baker’s memory and raise awareness of men’s mental health.
The Jolly Good Chaps aim to raise more than $200,000 for local charities, with 287 riders participating.
In 2022, Mason Baker dressed as legendary daredevil Evel Knievel and rode a 50cc scooter with friends on an arduous 329km journey from Napier to Wellington.
He was raising money for Jolly Good Chaps, a charity that shares money raised between local community groups in Hawke’s Bay.
Baker, who had struggled with his mental health since his early 20s, died in 2023.
This Saturday, his mates Wade Coville-Smith and Tony Sherriff and more than 280 others are tackling the same journey that Baker lit up with his smile and antics in 2022, but now they’re doing it in his memory.
“Men in particular have got to keep talking, and keep reaching out, and the fact that nearly 300 people from all over New Zealand want to make a difference for our Hawke’s Bay community is huge,” Sherriff said.
“It’s what keeps us smiling over the Remutaka Range.”
The ambitious adventure that Baker once took on, organised by The Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust and nicknamed “the numb bum challenge”, is now in its fourth year.
Saturday’s ride is set to be its biggest yet, with a record number of 287 riders this year.
The Jolly Good Chaps have set a fundraising goal of $200,000 plus to support essential local charities.
Among the riders will be mental health advocate Mike King, who is joining to raise awareness and funds for I Am Hope NZ, The Hits Hawke’s Bay radio host Adam Green, and this reporter.
Rider Kirsten Newton is in her third year of riding the challenge and was thrilled that Building Futures, who she works with, benefited from the fundraising.
“This year we’ve got a bigger team doing the ride and I’m even more excited to see what comes of it,” she said.
“The more money we can raise, the more that’s available to share within the community.”
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.