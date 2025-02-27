Advertisement
Scootering from Napier to Wellington to honour a late mate

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Mason Baker dressed as Evel Knievel at the 2022 Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge.

  • In 2022, Mason Baker rode a 50cc scooter from Napier to Wellington with mates as part of the Jolly Good Chaps 50cc Scooter Challenge.
  • This weekend, Baker’s friends Wade Coville-Smith and Tony Sherriff repeat the journey to honour Baker’s memory and raise awareness of men’s mental health.
  • The Jolly Good Chaps aim to raise more than $200,000 for local charities, with 287 riders participating.

In 2022, Mason Baker dressed as legendary daredevil Evel Knievel and rode a 50cc scooter with friends on an arduous 329km journey from Napier to Wellington.

He was raising money for Jolly Good Chaps, a charity that shares money raised between local community groups in Hawke’s Bay.

Baker, who had struggled with his mental health since his early 20s, died in 2023.

This Saturday, his mates Wade Coville-Smith and Tony Sherriff and more than 280 others are tackling the same journey that Baker lit up with his smile and antics in 2022, but now they’re doing it in his memory.

“Mason was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” recalls Coville-Smith.

“He worked with the Whatever It Takes Trust and spent his whole life helping others.”

Coville-Smith said learning about Baker’s death was a massive surprise and he still “misses him massively every day”.

Sherriff said a lot of Baker’s friends do the ride in his honour to spread awareness of men’s mental health.

“Men in particular have got to keep talking, and keep reaching out, and the fact that nearly 300 people from all over New Zealand want to make a difference for our Hawke’s Bay community is huge,” Sherriff said.

“It’s what keeps us smiling over the Remutaka Range.”

Riders gather ahead of the start of the 2024 Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Charity Challenge.
The ambitious adventure that Baker once took on, organised by The Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust and nicknamed “the numb bum challenge”, is now in its fourth year.

Saturday’s ride is set to be its biggest yet, with a record number of 287 riders this year.

The Jolly Good Chaps have set a fundraising goal of $200,000 plus to support essential local charities.

Among the riders will be mental health advocate Mike King, who is joining to raise awareness and funds for I Am Hope NZ, The Hits Hawke’s Bay radio host Adam Green, and this reporter.

Rider Kirsten Newton is in her third year of riding the challenge and was thrilled that Building Futures, who she works with, benefited from the fundraising.

“This year we’ve got a bigger team doing the ride and I’m even more excited to see what comes of it,” she said.

“The more money we can raise, the more that’s available to share within the community.”

Other beneficiaries include:

  • Big Brother Big Sister Hawke’s Bay - which has been able to expand its mentoring programmes, providing young people with positive role models.
  • Awhi Trust continues to offer much-needed resources and support to vulnerable members of the community.
  • Mates4Life works to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide.

Jolly Good Chaps trustee Dave Walls said the impact these charities have in the community is what keeps the chaps going.

“It might be a tough ride, but every dollar raised means more support for those who need it most,” he said.

Donations can be made via www.jollygoodchaps.co.nz with every contribution helping ensure these organisations can continue their work in Hawke’s Bay and beyond.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

