Scoop of history as Rush Munro's opens new ice cream shop in Hastings

Aria Reid, 4, was the first customer at the new store in Albert Square in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aria Reid, 4, was the first customer at the new store in Albert Square in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were no surprises when it came to which ice cream flavour was the first to be scooped at Rush Munro's new shop in Hastings.

The longest-running ice creamery in Hawke's Bay opened its brand new home in Albert Square near Hastings city centre on Friday morning, after moving from its previous home of 90 years.

First customer, Aria Reid, 4, picked her favourite flavour to mark the big occasion - chocolate.

Aria's mum, Rachelle Reid, said they heard Rush Munro's new store was opening and wanted to head along.

She said they didn't expect to be the very first customers, and she was impressed with the new set-up.

The new Rush Munro's store open for business on Friday. Photo / Supplied

"I think they have done really well with the new store, and have done a great job," she said.

"We only live a couple of blocks away and heard it was opening today and thought we may as well get an ice cream."

Aria said she "was excited" when her mum told her where they were going, and she was very happy with her choice of flavour.

A small gathering of ice cream fanatics turned up for the grand opening.

Rush Munro's has moved from its home of 90 years on the western side of Hastings after the landlord of that site decided not to renew their lease.

There are plans to turn the old site into a petrol station.

A fish pond has been painted on the forecourt of the new store in a nod to the past site which included fish ponds and gardens.

Rush Munro's has plans to be at its new home in Albert Square for the next four years.

The company makes its ice cream at a factory on Williams St in Hastings.