Schools rugby festival games in Napier

Action from last year's boys high schools first fifteens match between Napier and Hastings. The schools are among eight in the Transit Rugby Festival at Napier BHS on Saturday. Photo / NZME

A big day of first fifteens rugby will be held at Napier Boys' High School on Saturday as it hosts the second of two rounds of pre-competition friendlies the Transit Festival.

The festival involves the four Hurricanes region Super 8 first fifteens competition schools and the top four Wellington competition schools.

In Wellington last weekend there was a cleansweep of wins for the schools visiting the capital, including Napier BHS beating Wellington school St Pat's Town 43-5 and Hastings BHS beating St Pat's Silverstream 24-0. In the other matches Gisborne BHS beat Wellington College 33-24 and Palmerston North BHS beat Scots College 47-21.

Napier plays Wellington College and Hastings plays Scots College on Saturday, each game starting at 12.30pm, while in the other matches, starting at 11am, Gisborne plays St Pat's Silverstream and Palmerston North plays St Pat's Town.

The Super 8 competition starts on June 11, with the big Hawke's Bay derby between the Napier and Hastings first fifteens being played at Hastings BHS the following Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lindisfarne College opens its 2022 Central North Island Schools programme on Saturday against Hamilton side St Paul's Collegiate in Hastings, starting at 11am. St John's College, Hastings, has an away match against Wairarapa school Rathkeale College.