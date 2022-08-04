Children from Dannevirke South school got a look at the town's history with a visit to the museum last week.
Nancy Wadsworth, president of the Gallery of History, was one of the volunteers taking the children on a tour of the museum.
She told the children she had a long connection with Dannevirke South school, which opened in 1900.
She said she had a relative who worked as the first cleaner of the school.
All three of her children also went to the school.
"They did very well out of it, so you guys will do well."
Wadsworth also helped with fundraising for the school hall, which was opened in 1967 by then Prime Minister Sir Keith Holyoake, by taking part in a mid-winter swim in the old town baths.
"Boy, it was cold."
Teacher Destine Greatbatch said the visit was part of the school's theme this year on belonging.
She said children were learning about their school and who they were.
"Whose shoulders are we standing on, what legacy have they given us and what legacy are we leaving behind?"
Part of the theme was in building a sense of pride, especially in the uniform and what it stood for.
The pupils were able to tour the museum, which included not only items from Dannevirke's past, but also items from other communities within the Tararua District.
The museum often has children from the schools come in to look around and learn a little about local history.