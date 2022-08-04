Children from Dannevirke South School listen as Nancy Wadsworth talks to them before their tour of the Gallery of History. Photo / Leanne Warr

Children from Dannevirke South school got a look at the town's history with a visit to the museum last week.

Nancy Wadsworth, president of the Gallery of History, was one of the volunteers taking the children on a tour of the museum.

Nancy Wadsworth told the children she had a long connection with their school. Photo / Leanne Warr

She told the children she had a long connection with Dannevirke South school, which opened in 1900.

She said she had a relative who worked as the first cleaner of the school.

All three of her children also went to the school.

"They did very well out of it, so you guys will do well."

Nancy, with Azareah Michielsen and Layla Hartridge, explaining about some of the items on display. Photo / Leanne Warr

Wadsworth also helped with fundraising for the school hall, which was opened in 1967 by then Prime Minister Sir Keith Holyoake, by taking part in a mid-winter swim in the old town baths.

"Boy, it was cold."

Alexander Hewetson was very interested in the birds. Photo / Leanne Warr

Teacher Destine Greatbatch said the visit was part of the school's theme this year on belonging.

She said children were learning about their school and who they were.

"Whose shoulders are we standing on, what legacy have they given us and what legacy are we leaving behind?"

Shelby Potgieter and Faith Chasland were interested in the old typewriters Photo / Leanne Warr

Part of the theme was in building a sense of pride, especially in the uniform and what it stood for.

Izabella Alexander in the room which includes items from the history of the Scandinavian settlers. Photo / Leanne Warr

The pupils were able to tour the museum, which included not only items from Dannevirke's past, but also items from other communities within the Tararua District.

Katelyn White checks out an old range. Photo / Leanne Warr

The museum often has children from the schools come in to look around and learn a little about local history.