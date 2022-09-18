Jessie Hawkes-Pearce with EIT head of business and computing school John West and Ryman Healthcare NZ CEO Cheyne Chalmers.

Jessie Hawkes-Pearce is not one to rest on her laurels, with a finger in many pies and already looking to the future after being awarded the Sir James Wattie Scholarship three weeks ago.

The 26-year-old EIT Business student won the $15,000 scholarship, offered by Ryman Healthcare in honour of the visionary Hawke's Bay entrepreneur.

The award was presented by Ryman Healthcare NZ CEO Cheyne Chalmers at a function attended by EIT head of schools of business and computing John West, family and friends of Jessie and residents of the James Wattie Retirement Village.

Jessie shared with the residents and guests her journey after leaving school to follow her dreams — graduating at the NZ Florist Academy, working on an organic cattle station in the Australian outback, to running her own online business selling reusable and plastic-free products. Jessie is also connected with Hawke's Bay Rotary and is a charter member of Rotoract.

"Jessie is a deserving winner and we hope this scholarship will inspire her and other business students to go forward as future entrepreneurs following their own vision in the footsteps of Sir James Wattie," Cheyne says.

Last year Jessie, who was born with one hand, started the Hawke's Bay Halberg Team, a community group for kids with limb differences, which she mentors and manages. The team of 12, for youth aged 8 to 21, competed in last year's annual Halberg games in Palmerston North, winning best region overall.

"We were so excited I accidentally dropped the glass trophy and now it sits broken on my shelf," Jessie says.

This win gave Jessie the momentum to set up the Disability Sports and Rec Hawke's Bay (DSRHB) charity, as Hawke's Bay is one of the only regions in New Zealand without an established Para-federation.

"The charity will help enable the growth of the team and support the team going to the games. I want to help. If it's not me, it'll be someone else. I am proactive and put my hand up to try new things. I'm very busy all the time and have to be organised."

Next week Jessie will be representing DSRHB at the Sports NZ disability hui in Auckland.

"This is to connect with others in the sector and grow our understanding as to how we can best work collaboratively to implement inclusive practices. We also have a similar development opportunity happening in November with Paralympics New Zealand."

This year Jessie has been working two part-time jobs — interior styling/staging during the week and party styling on the weekends.

"I really enjoy having creative work, it's really fun. I love my friends and family, they help me every day and I cherish their ongoing support. And I feel really lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing people."

Last summer Jessie's adventurous spirit moved her to spend three weeks at Outward Bound, learning to navigate, hike, sail, run a half marathon "and lots of other outdoor activities in a team building setting".

"I highly recommend others to go for this experience too. I enjoy being social and having a good work/life balance. I'm passionate about health and fitness and combining these areas of my life together."

She hopes one day to be employed by the newly formed charity and support physically disabled children to participate in sports, and to normalise the acceptance of diverse abilities in the community.

"I will use the scholarship money to further my education and plan some international travel. It does give me lots of options."