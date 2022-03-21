Katrina Littley-McLean faces her fear of heights by skydiving to fundraise for Cranford Hospice. Photo / Supplied

Katrina Littley-McLean's husband Tom died of cancer aged 32 nearly a year ago and her world turned upside-down, but she's been trying to put it right-side up since.

And the first thing she needed to tick off her list was to feel the fear and go there anyway, by skydiving from 12,000ft.

She skydived late last week in Tauranga and raised $2700 for Cranford Hospice.

Littley-McLean is not a fan of heights but, she said, compared to what Tom went through with chemo and radiation, it was a no-brainer, and it was a fundraiser for the hospice which was "terribly underfunded".

"The hospice were amazing at supporting both Tom and I during his journey and our kids," she previously said.

"Not only were they on call for us, they took him in as an inpatient, make sure he was pain-free and looked after me. They offer counselling services for myself and the kids.

"They are great but terribly underfunded."

The view of Waihi Beach was special for Katrina as she remembered special holidays spent with her husband Tom, who died of cancer nearly a year ago. Photo / Supplied

She said it felt "amazing" knowing that she was able to do something "that scary".

"When I was on the plane going up, all I could think about was how Tom put himself through chemo, radiation and going to the hospice and how hard it would have been for him.

"In Tauranga, I felt more of a connection with Tom, we loved going there for family holidays and also got a view of the Waihi Beach which we both loved."

Tom died in the hospice on March 30, 2021, leaving behind Littley-McLean, and their two young children Max and Poppy who are now 6 and 2-and-a-half respectively.

He was diagnosed with a rare cardiac sarcoma cancer in 2019, which by the time lockdown hit in 2020, had spread all over his body, and he moved into Cranford's care.

Katrina Littley-McLean fights the jitters to skydive and fundraise for Cranford Hospice. Photo / Supplied

When Tom was diagnosed with cancer, Littley-McLean was four months' pregnant with Poppy and on his second-to-last day of chemotherapy she gave birth to Poppy.

"We are getting on with things as a family, I am trying to keep a routine and normality going with the kids," she said.

"Max just had his birthday, it's coming up to Tom's first-year anniversary so I'm just trying to focus on the positives.

"I want to thank everyone for their support and the staff at Cranford, they are truly the most special people."

Things are beginning to look up for Littley-McLean as she has also started to do some casual work for a cleaning company while hunting for some more permanent work.

"This past year, I've said goodbye to my husband l, gave him the funeral he wanted, I become a widow and a solo mum, spent birthdays and anniversaries alone and jumped out of plane."

It can only be onwards and upwards from here.