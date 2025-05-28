“We are not there to try and charge you an arm and a leg, we are there to look after your animals.”

Originally from Taihape, Fannin grew up on a sheep and beef farm, but it wasn’t until her last year at high school that she realised she wanted to pursue a career as a vet.

“I always wanted to do something related to agriculture or farming,” Fannin said.

Fannin’s road to becoming a vet hit a speed bump when she wasn’t accepted on her first application to Massey Vet School, which only fuelled her desire to get in.

She was accepted on her second attempt and spent the past five years studying a mix of theory and practical work, graduating in November 2024 with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science.

She said it was during her practical work on a placement through the Southern Hawke’s Bay and Bush Veterinary Scholarship that she came to Dannevirke Vet Services.

“I was very lucky to have got that scholarship, otherwise I might not have checked the clinic out – but I really enjoyed it.”

The 25-year-old said her day-to-day work could involve small animals such as cats and dogs, and large animals like sheep and cows.

Fannin said she prefers to work with large animals due to her farming roots, but was open to learning more, including in equine vet care.

“We learnt all the theory, but nothing ever quite fits the textbook completely, so it has been really good working in Dannevirke because there are so many experienced vets I can ask.”

She said her work was seasonal and at the moment she was involved with dairy farms to help with teat sealing and dry off.

Fannin also completes consults and surgeries for smaller animals.

“When I first started, I was mostly going out with some of the more senior vets and doing pregnancy scanning.”

She works with a mentor who helped new vets set goals, discuss the good and the bad that came with the job, and, importantly, ways to cope with stress.

“We have quite a good new grad programme at Vet Services, so I get together with the new grads that are at the Waipukurau, Hastings and Napier clinics.”

Fannin said she often thought about her patients after hours, so stress management was crucial to maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“You need to leave it at work, otherwise it does start ruling your life a bit.”

Fannin said she would be put on call and hoped her knowledge would prepare her to deal with all species and situations.

