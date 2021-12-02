Santa will be back in his Napier grotto this Christmas

Two-year-old Quinn Webster-Ryall in Santa's grotto last year.

Santa has the green light and will be back in his grotto this year, says Napier City Business Inc events and sponsorship manager Andrea Johnston-Taylor.

Andrea says even Santa has had to "pivot" and was sadly unable to attend a few parades this Christmas because of restrictions.

"This year his grotto will be bigger and better with a two-way entry/exit system so Santa adheres to the new Covid-19 traffic light system. He and his elves are all vaccinated and will be ready in his winter wonderland grotto."

Santa's grotto will be in the Ocean Boulevard Mall from Friday, December 18 to Monday, December 20. Children, and the child at heart, will be able to visit him between 10am and 2pm and have a photo taken, which will be uploaded to The Breeze FM Hawke's Bay Facebook page for free, Andrea says.

Local store Cool Toys and Spex Eyewear are offering a chance to win vouchers. Napier City Business general manager Pip Thompson says they want to spread some Christmas joy again in the Napier CBD.

"It's important during these times that we all do our bit to help bring joy to all children and families in Napier and Hawke's Bay."

Visitors are asked for a koha and to keep to Covid-19 restrictions of face masks for people 12+ and queue distancing, with no sitting on Santa's knee this year.

"We all want a happy safe Christmas and for Santa to get back to the Pole to collate the wishlists. So get ready with those requests — Santa and his crew will be waiting to wish you all a happy Christmas in Ocean Boulevard Mall. Entry off Dickens Street and Emerson Streets, Napier."