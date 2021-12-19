Santa sleigh seen in Pahiatua's Harvard Park

Police constables Tim White, Dayna Mercer and Ben Luders checked out the tread depth on Santa's sleigh.

Over 100 children had their photographs taken for free with Santa in Pahiatua on Friday, December 10. Several police cars stopped to check on Santa and gave his sleigh the thumbs up.

The initiative was a collaboration between Pahiatua Help-n-Hand, Pahiatua Menzshed, Bush Telegraph and Tararua District Council.

"The Tararua Police are wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable Christmas and New Year," said Sergeant Brad Hall.

"Amongst the busy days ahead, remember to take the time to look after yourself, your family and your neighbours. If you are driving, stop every now and then to have a break – you never know who you may meet along the way!

"Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"