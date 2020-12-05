Santa returns to Hawke's Bay for fundraising motorcycle ride

For the second year running, Ross Arthur will don the Santa suit for a fundraising motorcycle ride. Photo / File

Santa will once again jump on his motorbike this month when Central Hawke's Bay man Ross Arthur leads his second annual fundraising motorcycle ride.

After a successful ride from Napier to Wairoa last year, which raised $650 for firefighters and their families in need due to either PTSD or fire-related cancers while they are waiting for ACC support, the former firefighter is holding the event again.

This year, the ride will be from Napier to Taupō in the hope that it will attract more riders and raise more funds, hopefully meeting the $1000 fundraising goal Arthur has.

"This is a cause I am very passionate about, being an ex-volunteer firefighter, and knowing the trials of being one.

"We all suffer times of hardship, and we just want to be there when someone holds their hand out. Be it for groceries, or a tank of gas. No questions, just support."

The ride will be held on Saturday, December 12, starting at the Napier fire station at 10am. All bikes and riders are welcome.

Ross is also dusting off his Santa suit again, an idea inspired by Santa Runs in the UK, to raise awareness of the event.

"The plan for me, is to pick up the banner from the firefighters Ride for Cancer a few years ago, and support our guys, many of them volunteers, although, the fund will be available to both volunteers and career firefighters," he says.

Ross is hoping to continue the event, making it bigger and better every year.

"I intend to grow it year on year, last year Wairoa, this year Taupō, maybe next year, Cape Reinga, and the next year, Cape to Bluff!"

All proceeds are deposited into an account set up with the Firefighters Credit Union and the intention is that once it is at a level to be of benefit, it will be distributed by the firefighters motorcycle club the Red Nights to firefighters in their respective area.

There are members through New Zealand, from Northland to Bluff, all of whom are firefighters and former firefighters.

Those wishing to donate can transfer to the bank account is ‪03-1767-0323520-000‬.