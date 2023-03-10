Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst. Photo / Supplied

It is now nearly one month since Cyclone Gabrielle devastated our district, and at the time of writing this, we remain in a national state of emergency.

HDC continues to work with Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management group to support the recovery response activities.

People remain the priority of our efforts and whilst we are making good headway, we still have isolated communities we are working to reach; Tutira, Waikoau, Rissington, Patoka, Puketītiri, Dartmoor, Te Hāroto, Te Pōhue, Pūtōrino, and Kaiwaka.

The amazing community hubs continue to operate in these areas and I would really like everyone to acknowledge the wonderful people who are running these hubs under trying circumstances. Civil Defence deliveries of essential supplies continue for these areas.

This bridge was one of many rural connections to be destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo/ Warren Buckland

This week we have had community meetings in Esk Valley, Puketapu South, Twyford and Pakowhai.

These valuable conversations enable HDC, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and other response agencies to understand how best we can continue to support these communities going forward.

We also activated our Mobile Community Hub to service Pakowhai and Twyford. Hubs continue to operate in Esk, Puketapu North, Puketapu South and Bayview.

This week, the Hastings District Council roading teams have approval and design under way for nine bridges, with site clearance under way for an additional three (Whanawhana, Ellis-Wallace, Arapaoanui) with construction happening for Rissington and McVicars Culvert.

We have our flood-waste holding site up and running within the Hastings district. This operation includes a special machine, made in Poland and transported down from Auckland.

This machine takes household flood-damaged waste and mulches it down to just one-third of the volume, helping reduce the impact on our landfill. The only thing it can’t mulch is steel, so the steel from washing machines and cars is recycled.

Up to 200 trucks per day are delivering about 1000 tonnes of flood waste for processing.

I’m pleased to say HDC was able to help find the Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market a temporary new home whilst Tōmoana Showgrounds remains requisitioned by Civil Defence.

Starting on Sunday, March 12, the market will relocate to Civic Square in the Hastings city centre. It will be great to have them operating again and I hope to see as many people as possible there.

Whilst these are difficult times, we want to support our local businesses, our hospitality sector and tourism operators. Thank you for supporting local.

Don’t forget the free Civil Defence free number to access health and well-being support, including mental health, accommodation needs, ongoing food, household goods and services support, animal welfare and rural support. Call 0800 117 672 for help.

We remain thankful for the support of the New Zealand Defence Force, Civil Defence, the Ministry for Primary Industries, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Urban Search and Rescue, and all the other agencies who are working tirelessly to help and support us. As always, thank you to our amazing Hastings community for all your efforts, please look after yourselves and each other.