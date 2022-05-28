Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Sabotage forces Cyclocross Hawke's Bay cancellation for the second time

3 minutes to read
Cyclocross Hawke's Bay volunteer Ivar Hopkins holding out some of the tacks found along the Springfield Rd cycling course, which CXHB organisers suspect were laid intentionally. Photo / Ian Cooper

By James Pocock

Sabotage has forced the cancellation of Cyclocross Hawke's Bay's first event of the 2022 winter season.

More than 100 riders were prepared to race it out at the cycle track behind Redclyffe Transfer Station at

