Sabotage forces Cyclocross Hawke's Bay cancellation for the second time

Cyclocross Hawke's Bay volunteer Ivar Hopkins holding out some of the tacks found along the Springfield Rd cycling course, which CXHB organisers suspect were laid intentionally. Photo / Ian Cooper

Sabotage has forced the cancellation of Cyclocross Hawke's Bay's first event of the 2022 winter season.

More than 100 riders were prepared to race it out at the cycle track behind Redclyffe Transfer Station at Springfield Rd when it was discovered vandals had removed all event signage, laid tacks across the entire track and super-glued the track entrance gate shut.

Event club committee member Steve Nicholls said this is not the first time the event has been the target of malicious interference.

Suspended barbed fish hooks, trenches, thumbtacks and a spiked board were among some of the man traps removed from paths at Lennox Park beside the Tutaekuri River at the CXHB event in October last year, leading to the cancellation of the rest of the series.

He said the CXHB has had an event at the Springfield Rd track before with no issues.

Ivar Hopkins, left, and Steve Nicholls, right, removing tacks from the Springfield Rd cycle track which punctured the tires of at least half a dozen cyclists. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said the vandalism this year must have happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday as the course was only set up on Saturday.

"When we got in this morning we couldn't get through the gate. The gate keyhole had been super-glued shut so that they couldn't get a key in - we had to cut the lock off to get the gate open.

"When we came in the course had basically been completely taken apart. The signs were all gone, the signs that were screwed into some of the cones had been ripped off the cones and the cones are still here.

"People started noticing tacks in their tyres as they were riding around the course."

He said about half a dozen people had their tyres deflated by at least 50 to 60 tacks this morning.

"We had one person who got 10 pins in their bike."

He said that without knowing what other dangerous things could have been hidden on the track and for the safety of the children aged seven and under who were riding, the decision was made to cancel the event.

CXHB Race competitor 8-year-old Caitlyn Symes, left, with 6-year-old brother George. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said the organisers are assuming it to be the same perpetrators as last time, but it was hard to figure out a reason for the recurring sabotage.

"I'd understand if there was some sort of dialogue with people, like "OK, you can move it there" or if you don't like the way we have done that we can change that, but there is nothing, no negotiation at all.

"We can't ride here, basically, unless they catch whoever is doing it or have some dialogue with whoever is doing it to say 'look, what do we have to do to be able to use this space?'

"We're not trying to hurt anyone or anger anyone, we just want to have a family event."