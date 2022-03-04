Run for Reido: Fun-run staged after Hastings man's 'silent' death

The suicide of Hastings mechanic Reid O'Leary rocked the community in 2020. Photo Supplied

The Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust is set to benefit from this year's Run for Reido event.

Sparked by the "silent suicide" of her brother Reid O'Leary in November 2020, Eden O'Leary organised an awareness run last year that attracted about 120 people.

The 2022 version is open to anyone, with the option of walking or running any distance at Elwood Sports Park.

A resolution to front-foot the reality of the much-loved 21-year-old mechanic's death was something Eden, parents Keady and Karen and older sister Tyla decided on early; no euphemisms, no hiding a conversation Eden says too often remains in the shadows.

Last year's Run for Reido drew about 120 people. Photo NZME

"This year's event is made to create noise, create a change, make a difference and spread love," Eden says.

A $45 donation will see you signed up with a T-shirt and the chance to scoop spot prizes.

All proceeds go to the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust, which aims to raise awareness of suicide education and prevention for young adults.

The run/walk/stroll will take place on March 26, 10am-2pm at Elwood Sports Park, Otene Road, Hastings.

For more information, see givealittle.co.nz/cause/run-for-reido-2022