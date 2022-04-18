The Ruminate headquarters in Awatoto, Napier. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay-based agriculture company which makes nutrition products for farm animals is expanding.

Ruminate, which has its headquarters in Awatoto, recently announced it had purchased the business assets of Nutrimix Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Nutrimix is based in Manawatu and specialises in animal nutrition like Ruminate.

"The strategic purchase supports Ruminate's growth plans, with an increased product range and footprint in the Manawatu and Taranaki regions," a Ruminate statement read.

"At Ruminate we believe many animals across New Zealand farms are not reaching their potential due to a lack of nutritional balance.

"With our highly experienced team, proven science, premium feed additives and dietary analysis we help bridge the gaps to bring animals to a premium state, resulting in happier, healthier stock and increased profitability for our farmers."