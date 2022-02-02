Part of the crowd at the Hawke's Bay Sevens in Waipukurau two years ago. Photo / NZME

Part of the crowd at the Hawke's Bay Sevens in Waipukurau two years ago. Photo / NZME

The 39th Paladin Hawke's Bay Sevens rugby tournament has been cancelled for possibly the first time.

Founded by the Waipawa United Rugby Club and held initially at Coronation Park,

Waipawa, it has been run by the Central Hawke's Bay Rugby and Sports Club and held at Central Park, Waipukurau, each year since at least 2007.

It was to have been held this year on February 12, with at least 31 teams across the men's, colts and women's grades. The 20 men's grade entries notified by Monday's entry deadline were three up on last year.

It had been hoped the decision could be delayed until next week, but club captain Logan McKay it was realised at a meeting on Tuesday that while extensive steps were being taken to ensure the safety of the players in the red-setting of the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework it did not have the resources to provide the same level of control for crowd required to be double-vaccinated.

As well as teams, the tournament has attracted about 400 supporters annually in recent years.