Rugby: Dixon's Magpies ready for Sunday despite Napier flooding

Magpies captain Ash Dixon, centre, and his team will stand strong on Sunday after a tough week. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies are keen to lock up top spot in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship standings this week despite their preparation being disrupted by flooding in Napier.

Captain Ash Dixon said his team are a little bit behind the eight-ball ahead of Sunday's away game against Taranaki, given they only got on a field for the first time on Thursday.

"There's not a lot we can really do about it, we've gotta try and just get on with it, get our job done and get ready for this weekend," the 32-year-old hooker said.

A resident of Greenmeadows, Dixon said his own family hadn't really been affected by the flooding but it has certainly touched the team.

"One of the boys had to help his parents move their stuff because their place got absolutely smoked in Pirimai," he said.

"Two of the other boys had to go stay with parents or a motel in Hastings."

Beating Taranaki would guarantee Hawke's Bay the right to a home final if they make it through the semis.

Dixon said he would love the chance to walk out onto McLean Park a couple more times this season.

He added beating the Bulls in Inglewood at 2.05 pm on Sunday would help build momentum for those finals as well.

"Playing Taranaki at home is always a tough game," Dixon said, noting the home team still have plenty to play for with the Championship third seed up for grabs.

The Magpies have travelled poorly this season, losing three of their four games away from McLean Park.

Dixon said a few different factors have played into how bad their form on the road has been.

"I think having the Shield at home has created a bit of internal motivation for players, wanting to come and put their best foot forward," he said.

Dixon and his teammates locked the Ranfurly Shield away for summer after defences against Northland, Manawatu and Wellington. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It's definitely been addressed, and it's something that we're trying to work on and get sorted, but it's a work in progress."

Hawke's Bay certainly put their best foot forward against Wellington last Sunday, winning 34-18 to keep the Ranfurly Shield until next season.

Dixon said it was a pretty special occasion, given at the start of the season they never thought they'd even have chance to play for the Shield.

"I was real rapt with our team, the adversity we've overcome this year with certain things," he said.

"Pretty cool for our province, and pretty cool for our union in a tough year financially for everyone."

He said the team have loved the "amazing" support from fans this year:

"We see our team as the people's team. It's not just the 23 that get to take the field, it's the guys that contributed that week.

"We understand the outside influence of the crowd and what they've done for us."