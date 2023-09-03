The entire school outside in the sunshine, all dressed up. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Ruahine School really got into the spirit of Daffodil Day, with an opportunity for its children to dress up in yellow and green to promote the work of the Cancer Society.

Indy Young-Dewar leads out her class. Photo / Dave Murdoch

During previous weeks there had been some fundraising, and the opportunity to dress up on the day was the last step, which eventually led to a great sum of $500 being raised.

Payton McNaughton was full of pizzaz. Photo / Dave Murdoch

During the afternoon break the school’s playground was colourful, and when the bell went for assembly, the children were brought together in the sunshine to be photographed from the top of the slide.

Pippa Charmley and Sasha-Jayne Christison have opposite headgear fashions. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Then it was into the assembly hall, where a catwalk had been set up and a parade was performed by each class before three student judges, who selected two winners from each.

Heidi Charlton and Charlie Kelsen enjoying themselves during Daffodil Day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was a great scene as students strutted their stuff and showed off the outfits they and their parents had created.

Seniors Kaenyn Young-Dewer and Jake Melven look a bit embarrassed, as well as pleased. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The school was also informed about the work of the Cancer Society and the sum of money it will receive as a result of their efforts.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community good storytelling news about the district for the last 10 years.