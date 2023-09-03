Ruahine School really got into the spirit of Daffodil Day, with an opportunity for its children to dress up in yellow and green to promote the work of the Cancer Society.
During previous weeks there had been some fundraising, and the opportunity to dress up on the day was the last step, which eventually led to a great sum of $500 being raised.
During the afternoon break the school’s playground was colourful, and when the bell went for assembly, the children were brought together in the sunshine to be photographed from the top of the slide.
Then it was into the assembly hall, where a catwalk had been set up and a parade was performed by each class before three student judges, who selected two winners from each.
It was a great scene as students strutted their stuff and showed off the outfits they and their parents had created.
The school was also informed about the work of the Cancer Society and the sum of money it will receive as a result of their efforts.
