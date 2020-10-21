Ruahine Ramblerz demonstrate their craft

Marching in the routine during a complicated manoeuvre.

Almost oblivious to the Dannevirke public, the Ruahine Ramblerz Leisure Marching team put on a training display on Friday October 16 for the purpose of showing prospective members what they do.

While few came to watch, leader Elaine Lawson says the two-hour session – twice as long as normal – was hugely beneficial to the team which ironed out a few misunderstandings in their routine helped by video evidence supplied by loyal follower and husband Murray.

"See. That's what we are doing wrongly." The team looks at video evidence.

The group has had and will continue to have a very busy schedule of performances at venues all over the North Island.

That included the North Island Leisure Marching Festival mid-September in Tauranga, another meeting in Lower Hutt on October 10 with others to come on the Kapiti Coast October 31, Feilding November 21 and the huge exhibition in Dannevirke at the Stadium on Christmas Parade Day December 5 when up to 20 teams will attend, half of whom normally join the Parade behind the Ruahine Ramblerz.

Next year the team will be particularly keen to recruit early because at least one marcher is retiring and when there are only nine of you that leaves a gap.

Possible recruits are very welcome to come and see the regular practices on Tuesday and Friday from 8.30-9.30am in the stadium in Anderson St.

With the nationals in Palmerston North in March there is plenty of time for newbies to get into the swing of things and attend, especially if there is a group wanting to join.

Contact Elaine Lawson on 021 061 0224 for further details.