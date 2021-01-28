Royal New Zealand Ballet coming to Hastings

RNZB dancers Levi Teachout, Kihiro Kusukami, Ana Gallardo and Caroline Wiley. Photo / Stephen A'Court

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is coming to Hastings.

Set to perform their Tutus on Tour recital, the RNZB will travel to Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre on March 2.

The Hawke's Bay stop off is one of 16 theatres the group will visit across the country in February and March 2021 – the largest number of stop-offs since its regional touring programme was reintroduced in 2017.

The tour will aim to bring together two classical ballet classics with two new works, which were postponed in 2020.

Performances of White Swan pas de deux from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake and Jules Perrot's Pas de Quatre (1845) will be accompanied by two works originally created for the Venus Rising season in 2020 - Andrea Schermoly's Within Without and Sarah Foster-Sproull's Ultra Folly.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is due to perform at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre, Hastings, on March 2. Photo / Ross Brown

RNZB artistic director Patricia Barker said the crew feel grateful to be able to take to the stage in front of an audience.

"To launch our 2021 season with such a spectacular Tutus on Tour line-up is truly a treat for the dancers and our audiences.

"The four works being presented are powerful, moving and beautifully crafted, each a shining jewel on their own. Put them together and it becomes a totally stunning evening of dance."

The tour, in association with Ryman Healthcare, is expected to sell out fast, according to organisers.

Ryman Healthcare CEO Gordon MacLeod said: "After a year of Covid, it is wonderful to see the RNZB's grassroots tour back on the bus again, and New Zealand is in for a treat with four wonderful works on show."

Adult tickets cost $27-$37, while tickets are $12-$22 for children.