Royal New Zealand Ballet comes to Hastings Intermediate

Year 8 Layla Eaton, left, and students with Chloe Bishop, RNZB dance tutor. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is in town and they made a stop to Hastings Intermediate on Friday for a dance workshop.

Ahead of the Tutus on Tour show performing at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre next week, the show's schools programme stopped in at Hastings Intermediate.

The programme is a free one hour performance designed for school students and features dance highlights from the Tutus on Tour programme.

It is being presented in nine centres around the country this year, reaching more than 3000 students including giving 1000 the opportunity to participate in a dance workshop lead by RNZB's dance educators.

It's a time for the ballet to spend time with emerging dancers in the regions they tour to, and gives students the change to experience life at the organisation.

Dance educator Chloe Bishop lead the workshop at Hastings Intermediate on Friday.