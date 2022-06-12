Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle heads clear during his side's 1-0 win over local rivals Havelock North Wanderers in the Central League. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier City Rovers claimed local bragging rights in the Central League with a 1-0 win over Havelock North Wanderers at Bluewater Stadium in Napier on Sunday afternoon.

Havelock North largely stifled the hosts with organised, defensive football until right midfielder Cameron Emerson broke the deadlock in the 70th minute.

The first real chance of the game went to Napier striker Jonathan McNamara in the 14th minute but he sliced his attempted shot tamely to goalkeeper James McPeake.

Rovers had the better of possession but both teams struggled to assert themselves with play getting bogged down in midfield.

Striker Leaford Allen came closest to scoring before the break, hitting the post with an opportunistic bicycle kick in the 39th minute.

The hosts started the second half sharply with left winger Jimmy Somerton and right back Fergus Neil getting shots off in the box early.

Havelock North were still a threat on the counter-attack though and should have taken the lead in the 56th minute.

Right back Jack Albertini ran down the wing and squared the ball to forward Bjorn Christensen, who could only hit the bar with a shot as he fell.

Leaford Allen had a close-range shot deflect just wide at the other end 10 minutes later following a nice turn in the box to set himself up.

The goal came soon after when the ball rebounded to Cameron Emerson for him to blast home from the edge of the box.

Allen had the chance to make sure of the result in added time but couldn't finish.

There was a late red card for Havelock North substitute Jackson Ralph for a cynical trip.

The three points for victory reinforce Napier City Rovers' hold on fourth in the Central league, leaving them on track for a place in the National League Championship with eight games remaining.

They will play Wellington United at the same venue on Sunday in round three of the Chatham Cup.

Havelock North, who are eighth in the Central League, have a week off before they host Waterside Karori at Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on June 26.