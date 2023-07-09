Waterside Karori defender Luca Barclay challenges Napier City Rovers' Johnny McNamara in the air. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier City Rovers will not be adding a sixth Chatham Cup victory to their trophy cabinet this year after a 3-0 loss to Waterside Karori denied them a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Wellington-based away side had a lead at halftime in soggy conditions at Bond Field next to the Bluewater Stadium on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a Tomas Alvarado goal.

Stefan Cordwell added a second before Alvarado doubled up to extend the Waterside Karori lead to three.

Napier Marist beat Palmerston North side Takaro 2-0 at Bond Field in the Central Football Men’s Federation Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Taradale and Napier City Rovers drew 0-0 in their game at Taradale Park on Saturday.



