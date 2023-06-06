Emerson St and the wider Napier CBD is ready to welcome shoppers for Valentine's Day 2.0 Photo / Warren Buckland

Emerson St and the wider Napier CBD is ready to welcome shoppers for Valentine's Day 2.0 Photo / Warren Buckland

After Cyclone Gabrielle washed away most of Hawke’s Bay’s Valentine’s Day plans, Napier City Business Inc (NCBI) has decided to give the lovers’ celebration another shot.

Just as winter is setting in, NCBI is celebrating what it calls Valentine’s Day 2.0. in the CBD, four months to the day since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson explained Hawke’s Bay lost February’s Valentine’s Day in the cyclone, which meant a huge loss in revenue for businesses, especially florists, retailers and hospitality as February 14 is one of the biggest days of the year - “not to mention the opportunity for loved ones to enjoy a day dedicated to love”, Thompson added.

On top of ongoing Covid restrictions, Cyclone Gabrielle was another blow for what has been a tough three years for Hawke’s Bay’s retail and hospitality industry.

Thompson “wants everyone to pause and celebrate Valentine’s Day 2.0 with kindness, thankfulness, and connection and sprinkle love throughout our region”.

“This time, it’s not just for lovers: we want family, friends, colleagues, strangers and lovers to share and show the love too.”

She asks that the community gets behind the initiative, as it will also be an opportunity to thank those who have supported them since the cyclone.

“The intention of the initiative is to bring warmth and vibrancy to a midweek winter Wednesday day and evening.”

Tompson encourages the community to book dinner at a local restaurant, share a drink at their local, celebrate with flowers and/or a gift, shout a colleague or team coffee and cake or simply do a random act of kindness.

To give back to locals who have been with the CBD through it all, Napier City Business Inc has organised daily giveaways that will be offered on Napier City’s social media pages in the seven days before Valentine’s Day 2.0 with a combined value of approximately $2000.

The Hits Hawke’s Bay breakfast show will be running a competition to win a “Day out in Napier” for four people valued at $1000.

All giveaway prizes have been donated by Napier CBD businesses and links to giveaways can be found on the Napier City, Facebook and Instagram pages.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air











