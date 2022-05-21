By Thomas Airey
Round one of the women's club hockey first division concluded on Saturday with Havelock North triumphing 2-0 over Napier Tech Academy at Park Island.
Both teams went into the game undefeated through six matches in the top-of-the-table clash.
Havelock North scored in the first quarter and carried that 1-0 lead into halftime.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
They added a second goal in the third period and held on to claim their seventh straight win of the season.
Later on Saturday Bay Independent: Brayden Coldicutt Bay Ferns beat Akina Rovers Horsefield 1-0 to secure third place on the table, with Horsefield left in fourth.
Bay Evergreens are in a tie for fifth following their 2-2 draw with seventh-placed Te Awa Scinde.
Central Hockey Club made the big trip north to play Taupo and were rewarded with a 7-0 away victory, their second of the season.
Round one of the men's first division also wrapped up on Saturday with Bay Independent 1 cementing their place at the top of the ladder.
They defeated Central 5-0 at Unison Hockey Stadium to remain undefeated with their fifth win in six games.
Akina Rovers Waapu remain in second after their 4-2 victory over third-placed Te Awa Scinde at Park Island.