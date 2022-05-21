Tech keeper Tessa Gregory-hunt under pressure from Havelock North pair Claire Reynolds (left) and Gloria Allen. Photo Paul Taylor

Tech keeper Tessa Gregory-hunt under pressure from Havelock North pair Claire Reynolds (left) and Gloria Allen. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

Round one of the women's club hockey first division concluded on Saturday with Havelock North triumphing 2-0 over Napier Tech Academy at Park Island.

Both teams went into the game undefeated through six matches in the top-of-the-table clash.

Havelock North scored in the first quarter and carried that 1-0 lead into halftime.

They added a second goal in the third period and held on to claim their seventh straight win of the season.

Later on Saturday Bay Independent: Brayden Coldicutt Bay Ferns beat Akina Rovers Horsefield 1-0 to secure third place on the table, with Horsefield left in fourth.

Bay Evergreens are in a tie for fifth following their 2-2 draw with seventh-placed Te Awa Scinde.

Central Hockey Club made the big trip north to play Taupo and were rewarded with a 7-0 away victory, their second of the season.

Round one of the men's first division also wrapped up on Saturday with Bay Independent 1 cementing their place at the top of the ladder.

They defeated Central 5-0 at Unison Hockey Stadium to remain undefeated with their fifth win in six games.

Akina Rovers Waapu remain in second after their 4-2 victory over third-placed Te Awa Scinde at Park Island.