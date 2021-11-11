Rotary honours Tamatea High School teacher Cindy Morgan

Rotary Club of Greenmeadows president Jenny Robertson, District Governor Ross Pinkham QPM JP, Cindy Morgan and husband Larry Morgan

The Rotary Club of Greenmeadows recently honoured long serving Tamatea High School teacher Cindy Morgan by awarding her with a Paul Harris Fellowship.

In New Zealand, presentation of this award acknowledges significant achievement and commitment to the community and also recognises that US$1000 is given to The Rotary Foundation.

This foundation is considered to be one of the largest charitable organisations in the world, and is responsible for multibillion-dollar works of charity throughout the world.

Cindy Morgan has been at Tamatea High School for 30 years, and for the majority of this time has been the teacher responsible for the Careers, Gateway, STAR, Trades Academy and eDean programmes.

"Cindy has been a strong advocate for her students, going far beyond the expectations of her role," says principal Robin Fabish.

"She ensures students are trained and prompted to ask pertinent questions of all tertiary providers, and at careers expos, and not be there for the freebies."

Rotary Club of Greenmeadows president Jenny Robertson remembers Cindy keeping her and her staff "on their toes" when negotiating and working with her students at EIT.

For many years, Cindy has collaborated with the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows, ensuring her students participate in Rotary courses, such as the annual RYPEN weekend leadership course run at Guthrie Smith Centre, Tutira, where she has had up to 10 students per year attend.

The Rotary Club has also provided support for her students at the National Science School, driver licence training, and the Rotary Science and Technology Forum.

"Cindy Morgan has been an approachable and passionate liaison person working with the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows for 30 years," Jenny says.

Although not a Rotarian, Cindy is a second-generation Paul Harris Fellow, with her late father Dave Unwin also being awarded the PHF for his services to Rotary and the community.