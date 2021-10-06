Ross Shield rugby: Hastings East undefeated

Leonardo Kirkland scores during a Hastings East victory. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings East are the only remaining undefeated team after three rounds of 2021 Ross Shield rugby at Elwood Park in Hastings this week.

They defeated Hastings West 34-12 on Wednesday afternoon after both sides won their opening fixtures on Monday and Tuesday.

The eagerly anticipated match-up was open to all spectators as well, with new government regulations removing the 100-attendee limit on all gatherings under Covid alert level two, provided social distancing measures remain in place.

The eight previous fixtures so far featured no spectators with only players, support staff and officials allowed to attend.

Hastings East are well placed to secure the trophy by the final day of play on Friday having already defeated Napier on Monday and Central Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

The win over their city rivals might well have ended a run of three straight Ross Shield trophies for Hastings West.

East will play Dannevirke at 3pm on Thursday and Wairoa at 1pm on Friday in their last two games, knowing two wins will see them crowned champions.

Hastings West and Napier are currently in a tie for second place on four competition points, while Central Hawke's Bay got their first win of the tournament on Wednesday over Wairoa, coming back from a halftime deficit to win 26-19.

Results

Monday:

Central HB 0 - 50 Hastings West

Wairoa 0 - 34 Dannevirke

Napier 14 - 24 Hastings East

Tuesday:

Central HB 0-38 Hastings East

Wairoa 0-54 Napier

Hastings West 48-0 Dannevirke

Wednesday:

Napier 55-5 Dannevirke

Wairoa 19-26 Central HB

Hastings East 34-12 Hastings West

Remaining fixtures

Thursday:

11am - Napier vs Central HB

1pm - Hastings West vs Wairoa

3pm - Dannevirke vs Hastings East

Friday:

11am - Central HB vs Dannevirke

1pm - Hastings East vs Wairoa

3pm - Hastings West vs Napier