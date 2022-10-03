Ross Shield 2022 kicks off in Dannevirke

Home team Dannevirke carries country teams prize the Life Members Salver, which the sub-union won last year. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 120th anniversary Ross Shield Hawke's Bay primary schools Ross Shield tournament kicks off in Dannevirke on Tuesday with a parade and the home side playing defending champion Hastings East in the first of the day's three matches.

In the other first-round matches Hastings West is playing Wairoa and Napier plays Central Hawke's Bay, with all 132 players in the tournament, from 22 players in each squad, expected to get a run on the opening day, which opened with clear blue skies, moderate temperatures.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day," said tournament committee chairman Bevan Ellison.

The second day on Wednesday is trophy day, with Wairoa and CHB playing for a shield in memory of Tino Amato, who died from a Premier grade match injury in 2002 and who had links to both area, Dannevirke plays Napier for a cup in memory of Napier Ross Shield stalwart Steve Cottrell, and the two Hastings side play for a trophy in memory of Bill Mathewson, another Ross Shield stalwart.

There are five successive days of rugby, with the last n Saturday, but the tournament is played round-robin with no playoffs.

Prior to last year's triumph by Hastings East, the tournament had been won three times in a row by Hastings West from 2017 to 2019, but the 2020 event was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Napier last won in 2016, as defending champion the last time the tournament was played in Dannevirke.

Defending champion sub-union Hastings East proudly holds the Ross Shield in a parade through Dannevirke today ahead of the opening matches in this year's tournament. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Life Member's Salver for the country teams was introduced in 2012 and won by Dannevirke, now also the current holder.

The tournament was traditionally played among boys selected from schools in each of the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union's six sub-unions, until 1988, after the Taupo sub-union had become part of the King Country union.

Numerous players from the tournament have graduated from the tournament to become well-known professional players, notably from the 2001 tournament in Dannevirke where players included eventual All Blacks Israel Dagg and Zac Guildford and Super Rugby players Richard Buckman and Daniel Kirkpatrick (also a New Zealand Under 20 World champion).

Among one of the others was Gemma Woods, one of the trailblazing first girls in the tournament and now a Hawke's Bay Tuis women's representative since 2009.